HeFRA Closes Unlicensed Health Facilities

Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has shut down some health centers in the Greater Accra Region after they failed to acquire a license or renewed their operating license.

The enforcement exercise led by the Registrar of HeFRA, Dr Philip Bannor and a police team from the Accra Regional Police Command saw four unlicensed health facilities closed down.

The affected health centers include Susan Health Center at Lartebiokoshie, the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre at Weija, China Recovery Clinic at Achimota and the Grace Diagnostics Centre at Dome.

Dr Bannor speaking to the media before the operation said it has become necessary to close down the facilities following months of engagements with the owners to regularize their operations.

“Let me tell you that we have had series of meetings with the owners and they have had at least 6 months to fulfill the requirements for the license to be issued,” he said.

Dr. Bannor further noted that the action being taken was in accordance with the Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (Act 829) which empowers HeFRA to shut down any health facility which does not meet standards established by the law.

Per the law, a person shall not operate a health facility unless it is licensed under the act.

When the team got to the Susan and the China Recovery Clinics, there were no occupants but they went ahead to serve the notice and proceeded to lock the buildings.

At the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh could not readily produce an operational license to the team and therefore had his facility also closed down.

“Having the license to practice is different from an operational license. The law requires you to procure a license from us and since you have failed to do so, we have no option than to close the facility,” Dr. Bannor said to the media.

At the Grace Diagnostics Centre, the manager was invited to the Accra Regional Police Command for questioning as he could not produce a certificate of qualification.

Dr. Bannor said the exercise will be carried out throughout the country to enforce the law.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri