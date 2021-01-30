CAS Reinstates Banned CAF President

Ahmad Ahmad

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has reinstated Malagasy politician, Ahmad Ahmad as President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Mr Ahmad, it would be recalled, was banned for five years in November 2020 by FIFA.

Mr Ahmad’s ban came after FIFA found him guilty of breaching several of its ethics codes.

But he appealed his ban at CAS. And on Friday, January 29, 2021, CAS issued its preliminary ruling.

Per the ruling, Ahmad remains ineligible to contest CAF’s presidential elections in March 2021.

But CAS has noted that it will hear his appeal in full on March 2, this year, with a decision issued before the Caf presidential elections on March 12.

By Melvin Tarlue