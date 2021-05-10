Help Anna To Live

Anna Abaitey, 28, diagnosed with limb girdle muscular dystrophy/hereditary sensorimotor neuropathy, a disease that causes the muscles to become very weak needs $50,000 and GH¢60,000 to “live” again.

Anna has lived with this disease for years, fighting it as much as she can.

Recently, Anna’s condition became worse which has led to her currently being confined to the ICU at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Keeping up with the treatment costs has already caused a huge financial strain on her family.

Anna urgently needs support to purchase a BIPAP machine and suction equipment to help her breathe and help pay for her care and treatment at the ICU whilst arrangements are made to travel to the United States for treatment.

For her immediate care and equipment she requires an amount of GH¢60,000.

An estimated amount of $50,000 has been requested by the hospital in the US.

Anna needs your support right away to help her pull through. Please send all your donations to Access Bank account number 00111612134801 (Anna AbaikuorAbaitey) or mobile money numbers 0544646339 (Anna Abaitey) and 0207805400 (Judith Abaitey).