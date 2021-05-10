Chiraa Residents Abroad Donate Incubator

Chiraa Health Centre receives baby incubator and other equipment

CHIEF of Chiraa in Sunyani West District of Bono Region, Nana Afari Mintah, has appealed indigenes of Chiraa, home and abroad, to continue to contribute to the development of the town.

The Chief made appeal yesterday at Chiraa Health Centre when he handed over some medical equipment including incubator, to the health centre donated by the town’s indigenes domiciled abroad.

According to him, government alone cannot not provide all social amenities for all communities so his subjects who have been blessed with money should come together to contribute towards the town’s development.

The items donated through Agartha Gymfua popularly known as Nana Yaa domiciled in Italy included one baby incubator, one oxygen concentrator, one diathermy machine, two babies cots, six infusion stands and one phototherapy machine.

The chief said “we need nursing training school, roads and amenities and it is time for us to come together, pay our taxes and use communal labour to develop our town.”

The items were received Dr. Derek Koni Frimpong head of the health center who said it would help efficient delivery of health services to the people.

According to Dr. Frimpong, on the average, the centre delivers five babies daily and OPD cases stand between 80 and 100, adding that “we serve so many communities outside the Sunyani West District.”

“Although we have not registered any maternal death for some years now, we have to refer women with premature conditions to the Sunyani Regional Hospital. These items will help prevent neonatal deaths because we can now take care of them here,” he said.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Chiraa