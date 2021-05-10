Ho Technical University Partners DTI On PQ Training

The Vice-Chancellor of HTU, Professor Ben Honyenuga exchange file with CEO of DTI, Constance Swaniker

The Ho Technical University (HTU) in the Volta Region has signed an MoU with Design and Technology Institute (DTI) to support the training of the youth in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The agreement will lead to the enhancement of the University’s TVET curriculum with the inclusion of DTI’s Precision Quality (PQ) training and also the up skilling of instructors and faculty towards preparing students for the world of work.

The initiative was part of a three-year “Transforming youth TVET livelihoods for sustainable jobs” programme – a partnership between DTI and the Mastercard Foundation under the Young Africa Works initiative in Ghana which seeks to provide 40,000 work opportunities in the country.

Additionally, two TVET workshops belonging to the University and the Kwanesco Engineering Company were refurbished mordern equipment and precision hand tools in order to provide hands-on experience in PQ training.

The Vice-Chancellor of HTU, Prof. Ben Q. Honyenuga said helping the university stay abreast of the needed know-how for the world of work was critical to training competent people who would boost the socio-economic development of our country

“Ghana cannot go on with business as usual. We must unlearn the sub-standard industry habits, re-learn new skills, adopt Precision Quality as a movement, and implement it to reverse the unemployment issues of Ghana and Africa as a whole,” he noted.

The HTU was the first TVET institution to roll out the implementation of the PQ curriculum following a ‘Train the Trainer’ workshop in March and April of this year with 12 Academic and Business Scale Advisors from Ho, Kumasi, and Accra.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DTI, Constance Swaniker said the arrangement with HTU is a major step in ensuring that TVET delivery across tertiary institutions in the country was standardised.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Ho Technical University to incorporate the PQ curriculum, which has been carefully designed with academia and industry professionals, to equip young people with the skills required to better transition into the world of work” she said.

The Education and Skills Lead at the Mastercard Foundation, James McIntyre said that the right skills and training are the sustainable pathways to creating better employment for the country.

The PQ curriculum consists of five training modules which include Change to Grow, Process Integration, People and Team Development, Health and Safety in the Workplace, and Managing Quality and Customer Relations.

By Issah Mohammed