Help Me Finish My Course- Ex Kotoko Captain

Former Asante Kotoko captain Michael Akuffu says his dream of becoming a coach would be realised if he completes a coaching career he is undergoing.

Gadafi, as he is affectionately called, is currently pursuing a CAF License C course, but has bemoaned the exorbitant tuition fee.

As a result, he has appealed to the country’s football governing body, Ghana Football Association (GFA) and its president Kurt Okraku to consider reducing the fee he describes as outrageous for the course.

The midfielder said on Asempa Sports, “I’m pleading with the Ghana FA President and Professor Mintah to help us consider the cost of the coaching because it is too much.

“If nothing is done about it, some of us might resort to soliciting for support to enable us complete the course.”

He added, “I would also welcome any support from any individual who would want to help me to complete the course because coaching is one of my dreams. I would gladly welcome any opportunity to help me complete the course.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum