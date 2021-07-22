‘Help Police To Fight Crime’

DSP Dr. Samuel Akomea addressing the Muslims

The Deputy Officer Commanding the Counter Terrorism and Enactment Concentration Camp, DSP Dr Samuel Akomea has called on Muslims in Somanya to actively participate in community policing mechanisms of crime fighting.

He has also urged them to desist from any act of lawlessness and rather partner the police to fight crime in the area.

“Do not allow any person or group of people to involve you in any criminal activity,” he said while addressing Muslims gathered at the Roman Catholic JHS at Somanya in the Eastern Region for prayers as part of the Eid- UI Adha celebration.

The police presence at the celebration was part of their engagement with members of the community aimed at educating the public on how to report criminal activities as well as gathering intelligence on terrorists’ threats within the areas.

He said the police is mandated to maintain peace, law and order and to be able to achieve this, the community must assist the police, saying “policing is a shared responsibility.”

“The police is currently playing a proactive role of combating crime by coming to you to find out what your security challenges are and what together, we can do to curb such criminal activities within our communities” DSP Akomea said, adding “let us all help the police in our own way to work better by sharing information on criminal activities within your localities.”

Chief Imam for Somanya, Alhaji Hamza Gariba who led the Muslims in the prayers thanked the security officers for reaching out to the residents to find out their security concerns.

He said the community is faced with various criminal activities and promised to encourage the people to support the police curb such acts of crime in the area.

Security personnel who had undergone training at the Counter Terrorism and Enactment Concentration Camp in the Okere District of the Eastern region have also been dispatched to the various communities to interact with residents to find out about their security needs and how the police can partner with them to fight crime in the area.

From Linda Tenyah-Ayettey, Somanya

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)