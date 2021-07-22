Stars Ready For Ghana Party In The Park

Kwabena Kwabena

The stage is set for the biggest Ghanaian showbiz event ‘Ghana Party in the Park’ as top Ghanaian music stars including Yaw Tog, Gyakie, Mr Drew, Amerado, among others are ready to thrill fans at the event with their various danceable songs.

According to the organisers, looking at the line up acts on the bill for this year’s event, it is going to be one of the biggest shows, if not the biggest to be staged in London.

This year’s edition will deliver back-to-back performances from arguably the most exciting artistes billed to rock the stage.

BEATWAVES gathered that the event will bring together artistes who have made a huge impact on the Ghanaian music scene on one stage for non-stop live musical performances.

Music fans at the event would also be offered the rare opportunity not only to interact with the artistes during the show, but also request songs of their choice to be performed live by the artistes during their stage performances.

Some of the artistes billed to rock the stage include Kofi Jamar, D-Black; Kwabena Kwabena, S3fa, Camidoh among others whose live musical performances have won the hearts of many music fans in Ghana and beyond will thrill fans at the event.

The show is expected to transcend age barriers by drawing in fans of all ages since all the artistes on the bill have a reputation for their ability to keep fans on their feet for hours on end.

‘Ghana Party in the Park’, slated to take place this Saturday at the Trent Park in London, United Kingdom (UK), is one of the biggest family outdoor event in the UK.

It is a family fun day celebration which serves as a platform for over 10,000 Ghanaians and other African nationals to network and sell the rich Ghanaian culture to the rest of the world.

Supported by the Ghana High Commission UK and Ireland, the annual festival is the biggest Ghanaian event outside of Ghana, enticing visitors from all areas of the globe with Ghanaian arts and food exhibitions alongside musical performances.

Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba UK, Mr. Dennis Tawiah, said his outfit would ensure a properly planned event with all the needed security and health requirements in place especially in such a difficult time due to the coronavirus.

“This year, we are coming back with a bang and want to focus on a festival feel as the theme with more add-ons. ‘Ghana Party in the Park’ is an opportunity to showcase Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and other traditional attributes as well as creating the enabling environment for all attendees to interact, network and have fun,” Mr. Tawiah said.

He added that “annually we have thousands of patrons from across the globe attending the event and we continue to deliver year after year but this edition we are going to give patrons another memorable and unforgettable experience.”

By George Clifford Owusu