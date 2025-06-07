Help protect Oceans for sustainable future – Dr. Agyekumhene

Ghanaians have been urged to critically work towards protecting the sea given its life-sustaining benefits to the country.

Executive Director of Wildlife and Human Resources Oganisation (WHRO), who made the call in an interview ahead of the World Oceans Day 2025, said the ocean absorbs about 90% of the excess heat trapped from greenhouse gas emissions.

World Oceans Day 2025 which is under the theme “Wonder: Sustaining what sustains us” is celebrated on June 8 every year across the world to highlight a collective action for a healthy ocean and a stable climate.

He said heat removed from the surface of the earth helps prevent the atmosphere from warming.

“Carbon dioxide is the major constituent of all human-produced greenhouse gases and is responsible for about 80% of the total heating on the planet. The Oceans absorb about 25–30% of human-generated CO₂ emissions annually thereby reducing the amount of heat trapped in the atmosphere.

“These functions of the ocean help to prevent the earth from excessively heating up and cooking all living things on earth”. he said

Dr. Agyekumhene noted that the main source of pollution in the ocean were from land-based sources as a result of human activities.

He also cited plastic pollution as the major source of pollution from land into the ocean as a result of littering, mismanaged landfills and storm water run-off.

Dr. Agyekumhene, who is also a lecturer at Department of Fisheries and Marine Sciences at the University of Ghana also stated that microplastics from synthetic clothes, cosmetics, and degraded plastic debris also contribute to plastic pollution in the marine ecosystem.

He further explained that apart from fertilizers such as nitrogen and phosphorus, pesticides and herbicides, industrial discharges of chemicals, untreated sewage and waste water among others are also also toxic to marine life.

He said such activities does not only increase the risk of diseases for marine organisms, but also humans and species such as sea turtles, seals, dolphins, sharks, and seabirds.

The environmental expert further indicated that plastic materials including bags, fishing nets also kill marine animals trapped in them.

He added that human induced activities if not addressed will not only reduce the quality of water and marine habitats but will ultimately reduce the diversity of marine species and population.

Dr. Agyekumhene therefore called on Institutions, individuals as well as relevant agencies to help protect the sea and eschew negative practices that will not only destroy marine habitats but also affects humans whose survival largely depends on it.

He also rieterated the need for people to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic waste while considering using alternatives like water bottles, shopping bags and food containers which would go a long way to prevent sea pollution.

“Ghanaians should be better stewards of our natural forest to help reduce CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere. A reduction in the rate of forest destruction is key to addressing climate change”.

Dr. Agyekum also highlighted the need for all stakeholders including relevant agencies, individuals and the media to continuosly create awareness in communities, schools among others on the negative impacts of human activities on the environment especially the sea and put in place measures to protect the sea.

“Let’s educate others through our social media handles, take action to protect the ocean by engaging in activities that promote ocean health”.

“Avoid dumping on the beach, avoid dumping into the sea, regulate the use of agrochemicals and clean the beaches”. he added

Dr. Agyekumhene, who is an environmental and Natural Resources expert stressed that such purposeful practices could help sustain the environment and help mitigate the impact of climate change in the long run.

As part of activities marking World Oceans Day 2025, students from the University of Ghana and Members of Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation(WHRO), on Saturday embarked on a clean up exercise at Abia Community at Ningo Prampram.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah