Henry Quartey Declares War On Social Media Miscreants

Henry Quartey

Ahead of the upcoming general elections, the Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, has warned the public to desist from using social media to incite violence.

According to him, “I know that we have passed a law in Parliament against false publications. Social media has become a space where everybody threatens everybody and says anything anyhow. Mr IGP, you have the powers with you. People sit in the comfort of their rooms and threaten. Anybody who makes those remarks, we will go after you because that is what the law says”.

The Minister said this when he paid a working visit to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Monday, April 8, 2024.

He also warned that there are laws that guide the use of social media and won’t spare anyone who will violate it by saying or posting things on the social media that will create problems in the upcoming general elections adding that the move is to ensure peace in the elections.

Henry Quartey frankly warned the public that “Your statements and your actions should not incite the public. It must not create fear and panic in the public. Free speech, free association, free movement, but we must be guided by our statements not to create fear and panic.”

He further emphasized that although Ghana is a democratic nation, individuals nevertheless have a responsibility to safeguard the peace of the country.

However, he promised the Ghana Police Service that the government would provide them with the necessary resources for an operation during the elections.

“This is an election year, and by the grace of God, we will ensure free, fair, transparent elections before, during, and after the 2024 elections. That we will not interfere in the elections. We will allow a free, fair, and transparent election. And also, just to let you know the government will continue to retool the Police Service”.

“It means before the elections we shall do our best to give the Ghana Police Service more accoutrement to be able to discharge your duties professionally” he added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe