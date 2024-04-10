Henry Quartey Hosts Record Iftar

Henry Quartey

The Minister of the Interior and caretaker minister for the Greater Accra Region had cause to be excited last Monday evening after receiving the blessing and positive testimonial of the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The venue was the Alajo Astro Turf within a constituency of which he is MP, and the event was the breaking of the fast by Muslims otherwise known as Iftar.

The Iftar has now become a worldwide trend, the White House in the US not left out in the annual event.

During the National Chief Imam’s speech, he pointed at the various support Henry Quartey has rendered hundreds of persons in the form of employment among many gestures.

It was when the Chief Imam pointed out how he performed the pre-burial prayers for the Interior Minister’s uncle when he passed on that many discovered his relationship with Islam. Henry Quartey is a speaker of many languages, Hausa being one.

“Henry Quartey is my ward. I performed the pre-burial prayers for his Muslim uncle when he passed on. May the Almighty God bless him for the good deeds he continues to shower on those requiring his assistance,” the Chief Imam stressed.

The Alajo Astro Turf was almost filled to capacity by Muslim faithful who had responded to the invitation of the MP for the Ayawaso Central Constituency to join him for Iftar.

It was a big event during which the Interior Minister chose not to say much except to acknowledge the role the National Chief Imam is playing in the affairs of this country.

The minister took the opportunity to ask the youth not to engage in acts of indiscipline while riding motorbikes on Eid day tomorrow.

“We do not want people to hurt themselves while celebrating the occasion,” he said.

Some four thousand packs of Papaye rice, mini bags of rice and cooking oil were distributed to the seeming countless number of beneficiaries who turned up at the Astro Turf.

The minister offered ten slots of Hajj for the Alajo Mosque Committee for distribution to persons of its choice.

At a mosque in Accra Newtown, the minister had offered five Hajj slots and a car to one of the clerics.

At the time of composing this report, the minister and his aides were distributing food to hundreds of kayayei from the Malam Atta Market.

There is no doubt that Henry Quartey is set to augment his votes in a constituency he has made an indelible mark and remains a colossus.

By A.R. Gomda