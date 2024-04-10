Ankobra Community Submerged

One of the flooded areas

The fishing community of Ankobra in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region has been submerged in water.

This followed an overflow of the Ankobra River; over 100 houses with several properties worth thousands of cedis have been destroyed.

It was gathered that the situation has compelled some of the residents to seek refuge in classrooms and churches in the area.

Initial reports were that the fishing community was hit by the flood yesterday due to a heavy downpour in the area.

However, speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the Assembly member for Ankobra Electoral Area, Patrick Assuah explained the Ankobra River would normally overflow its bank any time someone drowns in it or dies in the estuary where the river enters the sea.

“But what happened yesterday was strange because we have not heard about anybody drowning in the river or the sea,” he stated.

He said when the water started entering the community, most of the residents had to run for their lives as some of their valuables were washed away.

“Now the people are living in fear because they suspect that with the onset of the rains the situation could be worse,” he added.

He said the assembly in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is putting in place measures to provide the needed assistance to the victims.

According to him, NADMO has entreated the victims to move to a higher ground or seek shelter with relatives who reside in distant locations to avert danger.

Some of the residents have attributed the situation partly to the activities of illegal miners who are purportedly pushing the water to the community with their illegal activities.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi