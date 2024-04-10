MTN Supports Eid El Fitr In 6 Regions

Chief Imam with his guests

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has eulogised the management of MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunication network in the country for the donation of consumables in commemoration of this year’s Ramadan celebrations.

Items donated include 25 bags of rice, 15 cartons of vegetable oil, 40 packs of mineral water, 10 cartons of canned drinks, 20 packs of assorted soft drinks, a big white ram, and GH¢20,000 cash.

Additionally, similar donations are being made for Regional Chief Imams in the Ashanti, Western, and Northern regions.

In appreciation, the Chief Imam expressed gratitude to the management of MTN Ghana for its kind gesture to support the forthcoming Ramadan celebrations.

“I am very happy to witness MTN Ghana and its managers supporting this year’s Ramadan celebration with these items which cost thousands of cedis. Allah will support all your endeavours as a company due to the love you have shown today,” he said.

Senior Manager for Customer Relations and Credit Management, Salihu Abu said this year’s Ramadan hasn’t been the same as previous years following the announcement of the death of the Chief Imam’s wife.

“On behalf of the management and staff of MTN Ghana, we want to use this opportunity to express our deepest condolences to His Eminence the National Chief Imam for this loss. May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannah,” he said.

Salihu Abu further indicated that the company would be present during the 40th day Adua, to commiserate with the Chief Imam and his family.

He also noted that “the donation allows being charitable towards the less privileged and to learn to live in harmony with our neighbours because this is what Eidul Fitr is all about.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke