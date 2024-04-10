King Promise Supports Fans

King Promise

Afrobeat artiste, King Promise, has shown immense generosity by supporting his fans with various expenses, including school fees, medical bills, and educational resources.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), on Saturday, King Promise initiated a giveaway spree, inviting fans to share their pressing concerns so he could offer assistance.

He humorously referenced his song lyrics, stating, “I know I said ‘I get matter for my head’ on Paris, but which matter you get for your head too? Tell me, make I see how we fit solve am (sic).”

Prompted by his call, fans flooded the comments section with their needs, and King Promise responded by offering help where he could.

Among his acts of kindness, he paid the school fees for three individuals as well as medical bills for several others.

Additionally, King Promise demonstrated his commitment to education by helping a non-profit organisation donate 60 dual desks to pupils of Ankaase D.A. Basic School in the Krachi-West District of the Oti Region.