Henry Quartey Puts Smiles On Faces

Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who is also the MP for the Ayawaso Central Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), last week put smiles on many members of the electoral area.

He empowered both ladies and gentlemen with assortment of items ranging from hair dryers to sewing machines.

It was a rare opportunity for others who benefited from the kindness of their MP to give testimonies about how he has lifted them from the claws of poverty to positions of empowerment through the provision of jobs.

While some of the beneficiaries of his largesse have been empowered to be self-employed, others found their way into the public sector with their academic qualifications.

One of the beneficiaries of his support had this to say: “Hon. Henry Quartey, may God bless you wherever you are. Indeed, I am more than convinced and impressed by what my naked eyes have seen today at Ayawaso Central Constituency. The tears of joy from your constituents alone having given me goose bumps all over is enough to tell the whole world the good story.”

The regional minister is said to have since 2017 assisted over 500 people to be employed in various departments of state.

The Ayawaso Central programme last week was dubbed “Operation Tell The Success Stories Here”, and it afforded beneficiaries of the regional minister to tell their stories.

Present during the engagement on Sunday were the regional executives of the NPP.

By A.R. Gomda