Henry Quartey Supports Drowned Girl’s Family

Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, last Friday rendered a hand of support to the family of a six-year-old girl who drowned after a downpour on September 5, 2021 at Mamobi, Accra.

He was supported during the visit by the Ayawaso North, East, West, and Central Municipal Chief Executives.

The kid, according to the bereaved family, was playing close to the Mamobi drain during a downpour and slipped.

Efforts to rescue her failed until a couple of days after the incident when her remains were found by a team of NADMO and security personnel.

The regional minister used the occasion to call for interfaith harmony following which he pledged to support the completion of the community mosque in the suburb.

To the youth in the suburb, he advised them to steer away from extremism and to ensure that peace prevails.

The minister eulogised the National Chief Imam for contributing towards the construction of the National Cathedral and acknowledged the role of President Akufo-Addo in the completion and commissioning of the National Mosque at Kanda.

By A.R. Gomda