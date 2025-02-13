Heritage Bank Would Have Given Ghana’s Banking Industry Unbeatable Competition – Seidu Agongo

Seidu Agongo

The Majority shareholder of now-defunct Heritage Bank, Alhaji Agongo has expressed confidence that his bank could have transformed Ghana’s banking industry with unmatched competition.

According to him, the bank had put in place mechanisms beyond physical infrastructure to achieve success beyond the shores of Ghana.

“Heritage Bank would have given the entire banking industry in Ghana competition they could never match. Have you visited any of our branches before? Our success was in the planning, not just what you saw,” Seidu Agongo asserted in an interview.

He lamented that the Bank of Ghana’s actions crushed his dream of building a Ghanaian bank that could compete internationally.

“Look at Nigerian banks – they are almost everywhere. Can you count any Ghanaian bank outside Ghana? I wanted to change that. I put together a strong board, including ex-BoG Governor Alex Ashiagbor, Dr. Kwesi Botchwey, and Benson Nutsukpui. Would they be part of a fraudulent bank?”

He is, however, optimistic about the bank’s potential in the future although he did not indicate whether there were plans to resurrect the bank.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak