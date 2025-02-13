Get Ready for Valentine’s Day with Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba

If you’re still wondering where to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day, look no further, as the legendary highlife icon, Daddy Lumba, takes centre stage to thrill lovers this season.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 15th, 2025, as all roads lead to the Grand Arena for an unforgettable evening of love and music at “Valentine with Daddy Lumba.”

The veteran highlife icon is set to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience, treating fans to an electrifying performance of his greatest hits.

This special event dubbed Valentine with Daddy Lumba, promises a night of non-stop entertainment with the maestro himself as the headline act.

This exclusive event is the perfect opportunity to treat your loved one to a memorable night out, enjoying the timeless music of one of Ghana’s most beloved artists and his friends.

Daddy Lumba will be performing some of his greatest hits, including the timeless “Aben Wo Ha”, Sika Asem, Theresa, Anidaso, and “Ohia Asomdwe”, among others.

Adding to the excitement, a stellar lineup of supporting artists will take the stage to ensure an unforgettable night.

Talented songstresses Abiana and Adina will serenade the audience with their captivating voices,

Abiana’s soul-stirring music, which blends Highlife and soulful rhythms, has gained her a massive following and critical acclaim.

Her captivating performances and powerful vocals have captured the hearts of music lovers around the world. Her melodious voice on Vals Day is a gift your loved one will appreciate and rebound your love life.

Other highly celebrated musicians to join Daddy Lumba include Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu, CZar, Kofi Nti, and the ever-popular Kofi Kinaata will also grace the stage to complement Daddy Lumba’s performance.

This unforgettable event is powered by Event Factory and DL FM. Don’t miss out on what promises to be the ultimate Valentine’s celebration.

Celebrated on February 14, Valentine’s Day culminates Valentine’s Week. Lovers take the day off to celebrate the day as they wish, spending quality time with loved ones.

Daddy Lumba will be offering you that perfect opportunity to give an invaluable treat to a loved one.