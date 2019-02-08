Heritage Paragliding Festival 2019 Launched

Catherine Afeku

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched the Heritage Paragliding Festival 2019 scheduled for April 19 to 22, on the Odweanoma Mountains at Kwehu-Atibea in the Eastern Region.

The annual event, which is the flagship programme of the Ministry Of Tourism, Arts & Culture, is being organised to promote domestic tourism in the country.

The year’s event is expected to attract a large number of tourists, as well as pilots from some selected countries who will fly passengers from the Odwenanoma Mountains to the landing site at Nkawkaw at a height of more than 2,000 feet above sea level during the festival.

Speaking at the launch ceremony held at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Akwasi Agyemang, said tourism continues to be one of the key sectors of the economy, and it is the mandate of the authority to stabilise the industry and take proper stock of all tourism infrastructure and monument.

According to him, the annual paragliding festival, initiated in 2005 as an aviation sport, would coincide with the Easter festivities on the Kwehu Mountains.

He said this year’s edition promises to be exciting with many activities alongside the paragliding such as live band music, games, food court, children play area, and a lot of gifts to give to participants.

Mr. Agyemang added that this year’s paragliding would see 12 pilots from the United States of America, Japan, Romania, South Africa and Japan, with two from Ghana, adding that an increase in their numbers would depend on the number of people who would register for the event.

He revealed that the fare for flying is GH¢350 for single and GH¢600 for couples. Registration must be done online on the visitghana.com website, and mobile registration numbers which would open soon.