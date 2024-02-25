High Cholesterol, BP, Diabetes Top 3 Killer Diseases In Tema

Statistics from the Tema General Hospital have unveiled the top 10 certified causes of death conditions in 2023.

Among the leading killers were cerebrovascular diseases, hypertensive complications, and diabetic complications, followed by liver diseases, acute respiratory distress, severe sepsis, pneumonia, kidney diseases, and hypovolaemic shock.

Dr. Richard Anthony, the Medical Director of Tema General Hospital, expressed grave concern over the distressing rate at which individuals are being brought in dead to the hospital.

In 2023, a total of 1,079 individuals, comprising 621 males and 458 females, were brought to the hospital dead on arrival.

This figure represents a worrying increase from the 882 cases recorded in the previous year, with the majority of the deceased belonging to the working class demographic.

Dr. Anthony reiterated the hospital’s commitment to investigating the underlying causes of this troubling trend. He urged the public to promptly report any health concerns to their nearest healthcare facilities. Additionally, he advised individuals experiencing post-discharge complications to seek immediate medical attention instead of delaying treatment.

These statistics were shared during the annual performance review of the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, providing crucial insights into the current health challenges faced by the community. The surge in deaths at Tema General Hospital serves as a stark reminder of the importance of early detection, timely intervention, and collective efforts to promote health awareness among the populace.

The medical community and the general public must collaborate to address this pressing issue and implement strategies to mitigate the impact of these leading causes of death in the region.

By Vincent Kubi