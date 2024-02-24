President Tinubu Calls For Suspension Of Sanctions On Guinea, Mali, Niger And Burkina Faso

In a press release from the State House, Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is calling for the suspension of economic sanctions imposed on the countries of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, made the statement during the Extra-ordinary Summit held in Abuja on Saturday.

The Nigerian President expressed that the original intention behind the sanctions was to persuade the leaders of these countries to engage in dialogue and pursue democratic good governance.

However, he stated that the sanctions have proven to be a hindrance rather than a solution.

He emphasized that ineffective measures hold no purpose and should be abandoned.

The President highlighted that ECOWAS was established with the objective of improving the lives of the people in the region through collaboration among member states.

He stated that the actions taken by ECOWAS were guided by the principles of security, social stability, democratic governance, political freedom, broad-based prosperity, and sustainable economic development.

President Tinubu emphasized that there was no hidden motive or intention to undermine the legitimate political aspirations of any member state.

President Tinubu made his call for the suspension of sanctions by invoking the holy month of Ramadan and Lent, symbolizing a time of compassion, hope, and harmony.

He encouraged a closer relationship and extended a hand to the countries of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The President proposed the indefinite suspension of economic sanctions and the facilitation of the flow of essential items such as food, medicine, and humanitarian aid to these nations, particularly to the most vulnerable populations.

He also mentioned the resumption of the exportation of electric power from Nigeria to Niger as part of the initiative.

Furthermore, President Tinubu emphasized that the suspension of sanctions is an initial step towards greater cooperation within the ECOWAS community.

He stressed the importance of working together to address modern challenges that transcend borders, such as climate change, violent extremism, and illegal exploitation of natural resources.

President Tinubu concluded his statement by urging the leadership of Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, and Niger to embrace the hand of brotherly dialogue and to work towards the economic development of their respective countries.

He called upon all leaders within ECOWAS to join him in forging a path of progress and unity.

The press release was issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on February 24, 2024.

By Vincent Kubi