Hilltop Pupil Excels In Ashanti Bookworm

Najma Moro

A JHS 2’pupil of Hilltop International school Ahodwo-Daaban, Kumasi has demonstrated brilliance in the Ashanti Region Bookworm reading reality show competition.

The 14-year-old has emerged tops as best reader for nine consecutive times in the keenly-contested season two of the competition.

And responding to her sterling performance, Rev Nelson Kofi Poku, founder of Bookworm Reality Show, he stated ” Moro has been outstanding from day one despite the stiff competition from his peers. It’s been a keenly-contested competition if you will ask me. He is just been phenomenal, that’s all I can say, that does not mean the rest are not pushing, they are equally brilliant.”

Meanwhile, September 30 has been fixed for the finals of the Ashanti Region Bookworm season 2 at the KNUST Great Hall.