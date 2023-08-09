MTN Donates To Ada Asafotufiami

A scene from the presentation ceremony

MTN Ghana has presented a cheque of GH¢15,000, GH¢1,000 worth of airtime and a hamper loaded with drinks to support the Asafotufiami festival of the chiefs and people of Ada Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region.

Presenting the items, MTN said the relationship between it and the people of Ada has grown and continue to grow from strength to strength, adding that the relationship is one it values, with the festival serving as an opportunity to deepen the bond.

MTN stated that during the past 16 years, it has supported the Ada Asafotufiami festival as part of its mission to please customers and brighten their lives significantly.

“Today, we’ve come to help the traditional council revitalise their cultural heritage in the wake of COVID-19’s devastating effects.

“At MTN, we think that by providing support to various Traditional Areas, we encourage community growth. This is the reason we keep supporting traditional councils nationwide,” a statement from MTN disclosed.

MTN stated that it hoped to improve its relationship with its clients in the region and assist in resolving some of their difficulties through the festival.

The telecommunications company also expressed gratitude to the chiefs and residents of the Ada Traditional Area for their unwavering support of the MTN brand.

“We wish the chiefs and people of Ada long life and prosperity on the occasion of the Ada Asafotufiami festival,” it added.