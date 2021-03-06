Hip hop is a lifestyle and culture not just rap – says gambo

Talented Ghanaian trap rapper, songwriter and singer, Bashir Annan, popularly known in showbiz as Gambo, has indicated that hip hop is not just about rapping but a lifestyle.

He made this known recently after he released what is deemed to be Ghana’s best and most expensive music video for his single titled: ‘Drip’ featuring versatile Ghanaian recording artist, Ayigbe Edem.

Gambo, in an interview with the media on the sidelines of ‘Drip’ premiere in Accra, challenged key stakeholders in Ghana’s music industry to to showcase the better and luxurious side of Ghana and Africa as a whole, as he did in his video.

According to him, his ‘Drip’ music video which was shot on the seventh floor of the luxury Kempinski Hotel in Accra, shows the classic side of Ghana.

For him, shooting the official video for ‘Drip’ in Kempinski, was a way of marketing Ghana to the outside world.

“Hip hop is not just about rap. It is a culture. It is a mixture of lifestyle, experiences and an expression,” Gambo says.

The ‘Kwacha’ crooner indicated that “perception is everything and we need to do much better so the rest of the world knows that Africa is truly a magnificent continent with beautiful things that life has to offer.”

“I truly believe that Africa has almost everything the Western world has, but because we don’t showcase and promote them to bring awareness, most people do not know and simply view us as inferior hence our struggle in the music industry to gain recognition,” he said.

“We are all excited about the red carpet events, fashion, and delicacies of the western world, but that is what they show us and that is what brings value don’t get me wrong there’s value in all things but I believe it’s time we stand up and start promoting ourselves and letting the world know that we are proud.”

“Like dubia we should starting promoting ourselves.”

“The music industry in Ghana is struggling in Ghana. The movie industry is on its knees. We can all actually count how many Ghanaian movies are on Netflix. We need to start doing things differently and showing the classic side of our country to make look attractive to the rest of the world,” he urged.

‘Drip’ was premiered at 4syte TV premises in Accra on Friday, February 26, 2021.

‘Drip’ is the first song off Gambo’s yet-to-be released Extended Play (EP). The banger is available on all major streaming platforms including YouTube, Audiomack.

The EP is set for launch on April 9, 2021.

‘Drip’ was produced by popular Ghanaian record producer, Fortune Dane.

Starring in ‘Drip’ official video are curvaceous Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, and social media sensation,

Gambo remains one of the richest debutant in Ghana’s music industry after he debuted on the music scene in Ghana with his hit single “Kwacha”.

About Gambo

Gambo was born in Ghana but left to Guyana at an early age of five years but returned to Ghana at the age of 11 to continue his basic education at SAPS and completed in the year 2012.

He continued to Legon Presbyterian Boys, where his music passion was ignited.

He completed in 2015 and went on to win the Ultimate Ghana Teen Choice Award at the Ghana Teens Choice Awards in the same year.

The young and energetic Gambo is the only Ghanaian artiste ranked in the top 5 upcoming African Acts in Spark Magazine with his song featuring Fortune Dane and Legacy, “Aye Aye.”

In 2015, Gambo enrolled in the University of Ghana, Legon, where he studied Public Administration for 2 years and graduated with a diploma certificate and went ahead to pursue his degree.

Gambo is a well known entrepreneur and CEO of BlackMob.

Blackmob is an organization setup to give the youth a platform to exhibit their talents, be it modeling, studio work, rapping or anything entertainment across Ghana, Tanzania, U.S.A and worldwide.

Watch the official video for ‘Drip’ Below