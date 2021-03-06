‘Black Panther Star’ Chadwick Boseman Wins Golden Globe Awards Posthumously

The late Chadwick Boseman who acted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Black Panther, has posthumously won an award at the just-ended Virtual 78th Golden Globe Awards 2020.

He won the best actor in a drama motion picture with the movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” directed by George C. Wolfe. He was nominated alongside Anthony Hopkins, Riz Ahmed Gary Oldman, and the legendary Tahr Rahim.

Chadwick Boseman also received four nominations at the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods, the most for a performer at a single ceremony.

The regal died at his home in Los Angeles at age 43 after suffering from Colon cancer.

