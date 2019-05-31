Hiplife Has Changed, Not Dead – Obrafour

Obrafour

To those who argue that hiplife music is dead, Obrafour says the genre is still much alive.

Speaking at the launch of the 20th anniversary of his first album, ‘Pae Mu Ka’, on Wednesday, he said the genre has only gone through transformation.

“We are not dead, we are here and some of you are still here supporting. I believe we can’t say much because it is not sounding like it used to be. Now it has changed, even the content but this is how far we have come and we can’t be too hard on ourselves, we just have to thank God ,” he said when KOD asked him on stage if hiplife is dead.

Obrafour’s 20th anniversary of his ‘Pae Mu Ka’ album is also a celebration of hiplife.

It was launched at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra and had a number of personalities passing through to support. Among them were Sarkodie, M.anifest, Pappy Kojo, D-Black, Yvonne Nelson, Kweku Elliot, Cylover and a host of others.

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC’s) Okudzeto Ablakwa and legal practitioner Herbert Krapa were also present.

The main anniversary concert is scheduled for November 9 after a tour of the country. The ceremony was also used to launch Obrafour’s foundation.

The ‘Pae Mu Ka’ album is one of the best hiplife albums of all time.

It was released in 1999 and was produced by Hammer of The Last Two.

The album has songs like ‘Kwame Nkrumah’, ‘Yaanom’ ‘Pae Mu Ka’, ‘Kokonsa’, amongst others.

It was one of the best albums that maintained Obrafour’s relevance from the 90s to this time.

By Francis Addo