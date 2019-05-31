FBNBank Ghana Launches Mobile App

A business desk report



The launch represents a key step in FBNBank’s digital banking strategy which aims to leverage new and evolving technologies to facilitate access to everyday financial services for consumers and businesses.

Gbenga Odeyemi, Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana Limited said, “FBN Mobile app provides a secure platform from which FBNBank Ghana customers can execute a variety of real-time financial transactions, including funds transfers, mobile money transactions, manage beneficiaries, check balance, get mini statements and receipts for transactions.”

Mr. Odeyemi explained that users of FBN Mobile can make transfers of funds into customer accounts held at FBNBank, as well as accounts of other bank’s customers.

He added that FBN Mobile would enable users to make mobile money transactions on Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money and Vodafone Cash.

According to the FBNBank Ghana MD, another benefit of FBN Mobile app is the ‘Save Beneficiary’ feature which permits customers to save beneficiary details for later transactions while also it eliminates the arduous task of searching for and importing beneficiaries’ details for every transaction.

Mr. Odeyemi emphasized that the transaction receipt feature on FBN Mobile to enable customers to generate a receipt after a transaction on the app.

Such feature overrode any concerns around the confirmation of transactions, as receipts could either be saved to the mobile phone gallery for future reference or shared directly with recipients of each transaction via email, WhatsApp and so on.

With FBN Mobile, users can download, activate and begin banking at their convenience without the need to visit any of the bank’s branches.

FBN Mobile is currently available on the Google Play Store for download by android phone users.

It will feature on Apple store by the end of this month.

