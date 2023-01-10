His Excellency Ambassador Abu Zein For Human Rights Summit

Ghana’s ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights His Excellency Abu Zein will be among high profile dignitaries lined up for the 7th World Summit on Human Rights and International Human Rights Awards in Geneva, Switzerland this year, 2023.

The summit, scheduled from April 22 to 24, this year is expected to draw dignitaries from across the globe Among the dignitaries to grace the event are Her Excellency Dr Noledi Punder, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Federia Villegos, president of UN Human Rights Council , ambassador of Argentine to UN, Geneva, Kaja Kallas , Prime Minister of Estonia and HE Zein Abu, ambassador to UN, Human Rights.