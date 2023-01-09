UG Rusticates 4 Students For 3 Years

The University of Ghana (UG), has suspended former Junior Common Room (JCR) Executives of the Commonwealth Hall for three academic years for holding series of meetings, contrary to the school’s statutes.

Names of the suspended students are Paul Anim Inkoom, JCR President, Bright Gati, JCR Vice President, Daniel Kofi Boakye, JCR Secretary and Daniel Odoi Nyarko, JCR Treasurer.

Frank Asare, Legal Advisor was acquitted and discharged after he was not found guilty by the authorities.

The rustication follows a complaint lodged against the affected former JCR executives of the Commonwealth hall who will be out of the university for the next three academic years.

In a notice issued by the University of Ghana on January 8, 2023, it said the meetings organised on August 18 -19, 2022, sought to tarnish the offices of the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro Vice-Chancellor as well as the whole university.

“On 18th and 19th August 2022, some former Junior Common Room (JCR) Executives of the Commonwealth Hall organised or allowed the organisation of meetings of the Junior Common Room (JCR) of Commonwealth Hall. These meetings provided a platform for the delivery and publication of false, reckless and defamatory statements against Senior officers which brought the offices of the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro Vice-Chancellor as well as the university as a whole into disrepute.”

Also “following a complaint lodged against the affected students, the Disciplinary Board for Junior Members conducted a hearing and established a case of misconduct contrary to the University of Ghana statutes 2011 [as amended] and the University of Ghana regulations for Junior Members 2017, against the former JCR executives of Commonwealth hall,” the UG’s notice said.

UG advised students to acquaint themselves with the university’s rules to avoid such utterances.

Below is the notice issued by the Unversity of Ghana:

January 8th, 2023

Ref. No. : CL 16

GENERAL NOTICE

SANCTIONS AGAINST FORMER JCR EXECUTIVES OF COMMONWEALTH HALL

On 18th and 19th August 2022, some former Junior Common Room (JCR) Executives of Commonwealth Hall organised or allowed the organisation of meetings of the Junior Common Room (JCR) of Commonwealth Hall. These meetings provided a platform for the delivery and publication of false, reckless and defamatory statements against Senior Officers of the University, which brought the Offices of the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro Vice- Chancellor (Academic and Student Affairs) and the University as a whole into disrepute.

Following a complaint lodged against the affected students, the Disciplinary Board for Junior Members conducted a hearing and established a case of misconduct contrary to the University of Ghana Statutes 2011 (as amended) and the University of Ghana Regulations for Junior Members, 2017, against the former JCR Executives of Commonwealth Hall.

The Disciplinary Board also found that their conduct breached Statutes 42(1)(n) and (o) of the University of Ghana Statutes 2011 (as amended), and Regulations 7.11(c)(xiv) and (xv); and (f)(ii) and (iii)) of the University of Ghana Regulations for Junior Members, 2017.

In this regard, and in accordance with Section 45(g) of the Statutes of the University of Ghana, 2011(as amended), sanctions and decisions have been handed down as follows:

Students

Mr. Paul Anim Inkoom

President

Suspension for 3 academic years*

Mr. Bright Gati

Vice President

Suspension for 3 academic years

Mr. Daniel Kofi Boakye

Secretary

Suspension for 3 academic years

Mr. Daniel Odoi Nyarko

Treasurer

Suspension for 3 academic years

Mr. Frank Asare

Legal Advisor

Found not guilty on all charges, and accordingly acquitted and discharged

*Sanction to run concurrently with previous sanction for misconduct for blatantly disobeying the Vice-Chancellor and the Dean of Student Affairs

Mr. Paul Anim Inkoom had earlier been suspended for two (2) academic years after being found guilty of misconduct, contrary to Regulations 7.1(e) and 7.1(g) of the University of Ghana Regulations for Junior Members, 2017.

Students are advised and encouraged to acquaint themselves with the content of the Statutes and the Student Regulations, which are available on the University’s website, as contravention of these Statutes and Regulations will lead to imposition of appropriate sanctions.

Emelia Agyei-Mensah (Mrs.)

Registrar

By Vincent Kubi