Hisense Gives To Ogbojo Polyclinic

Leading home appliances company, Hisense Ghana Limited has supported the Ogbojo Polyclinic with some of its products worth thousands of Cedis at health facility in Accra.

The items included two brand new 2.0 Horse Power Split Air Cornditioner , 1.5 Horse Power Split Air Conditioner, two 130 L Table Top Fridges (Sliver) and two 43’’ Android Digital Satellites Televisions.

At the presentation ceremony at the health facility, Marketing Coordinator at Hisense Ghana Ms Abena Konadu said the gesture forms part of the company’s COVID-19 campaign to support health facilities in the country fight the disease.

She said in a post-presentation interview “This is one of the many donations we have extended to health facilities in the country. We have supported a couple of them and it was management decision to support health centres in these COVID period.

“It is our token in the fight against the disease, but we believe it will go a long way in helping the Polyclinic.”

Head of facility, Dr Diana Donkor expressed gratitude to Hisense Ghana for the support saying, “We are indeed glad for the support, as you can see, the OPD has no television and so we struggle to pass on some demonstrative lessons to our patients. The gesture is timely and we are grateful to Hisense for this support.”

She appealed to other corporate bodies to follow Hisense’s shinning example.

Few weeks ago, the award winning appliances heavyweights extended same support to the Amrahia Health Centre, near Adentan.

Ogbojo Polyclinic, an NHIS accredited centre offer services like ANC, Post Natal, Mental Health, Ear, Nose and Throat, Male Circumcision, X-Ray, Pharmacy etc.