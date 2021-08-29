NPP Delegates Charged To Work Hard

The Deputy Regional Organiser of the NPP in Greater Accra, Jeff Kassim has charged NPP delegates to continue supporting the NPP, bury all their differences, and unite towards winning the constituency in 2024.

According to him, if anyone would relax on their support for the party ahead of 2024, then it is not those who say they have gotten nothing since the party assumed power.

He said “You and I who are yet to be rewarded for our years of hard work and sacrifices have the option to renew our hope of getting something in the future by continuing working hard to keep our party in power, or fold our arms and go home with nothing if the party goes to the opposition”. He told the gathering”.

Jeff made this statement when he was speaking at the Kpone Katamanso Constituency on Wednesday, 26th August 2021, in the ongoing Constituency Annual Delegates Conference, which as mandated by the NPP constitution, is happening across all 275 Constituencies in the country.

Jeff Kassim touched on how petty bickering and disunity worked against the party in the constituency.

He asked leaders to do self retrospection so that they can improve upon how they relate with one another better than they have done in previous times.

Other speakers at the conference were the MCE for Kpone Katamanso, Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, the Parliamentary Candidate, Hopeson Adorye, Chairman of the constituency, Nana Simply, the secretary, Felix Tetteh, and a host of other constituency officers who also entreated the party members to work hard to keep the party in power come 2024.