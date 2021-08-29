Football Club President Murdered

President of Kwamekrom Bright Stars FC, a football club in the Eastern Region has been killed by some suspected armed robbers at his residence Saturday night.

The deceased, Frederick Kweku Gyan as gathered was shot in the chest by the killers who didn’t take away his belongings during the attack.

The incident reportedly happened at Pokrom, a suburb of Aburi in the Akwapim South Municipality on Saturday at 10:45 pm.

The Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the incident said around 10:45pm on Saturday, the night patrol team had information that someone had been attacked by unknown persons in his house at Pokrom.

According to him, the team proceeded to the scene of the crime on inquiries. Instant investigations at the scene revealed an empty pistol shell at the back of the house.

He said there were bloodstains from the entrance of the house to the sitting room, adding that the door leading to the sitting room was seen forcibly damaged from outside and the sitting room where the victim is believed to have been attacked, had a pool of blood and substance suspected to be vomit.

The Police explained that “A Smith & Wesson pistol, an empty magazine discharged from its chamber and an Apple phone were seen in the pool of blood as well as a pair of trousers.

Inspection of the hall and other adjourning rooms did not show any sign of disturbances”.

He narrated that, the deceased before he was shot dead managed to crawl for a distance of about 150metres from his house to an adjacent house shouting for help.

A lady identified as Doris Ansabea, an occupant of that house upon seeing the state of the victim who at that stage was being unconscious also shouted for help.

However, the neighbors around rushed in and rushed the victim to Nsawam Government hospital for treatment but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He said a pistol, an empty shell, an empty magazine, and an apple phone were retrieved from the scene and retained as an exhibit.

The Police spokesman added that the body of the deceased was inspected at the morgue and a physical mark of injury was found on the right thigh suspected to be a gunshot wound.

He concluded that the scene of the crime has been currently preserved whilst effort is underway to get the crime scene experts to visit and process to assist the investigation.

Meanwhile, the body has since been deposited at the Police hospital morgue, Accra pending autopsy as the Police are investigating the matter.

The young energetic football president had in place a lot of plans to ensure Kwamekrom Bright Stars Football Club progress to the highest level in football before the tragic incident hit the club and Eastern Football at large.