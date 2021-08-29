Ghana Set To Promote Sports Activities Through Tourism

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mark Okraku Mantey has disclosed that sports have now become a tourism material across the globe, therefore, the need to make tourism attractive at the domestic and international fronts.

According to him, this can be achieved by throwing more spotlight for more funding, and effective collaborations.

The Deputy Minister said this during an engagement with the media at the “Ghana-Centre of the world version 3.0 Golf Tournament held in Accra, on Saturday.

The three-day golf tournament organized by the Ghana Tourism Development Company, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is a tournament open to all golfers across Ghana and West Africa.

This year’s tournament, which was dubbed the “Version 3.0” edition, is part of a larger initiative by the Ministry and its Agencies (including the GTDC) to celebrate and establish “Ghana as the Centre of the World” brand.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Okraku Mantey, said traditionally, Ghanaians see sports as a game or discipline, but now the attention is that sports have also become a Tourism material, hence the need to promote it.

He explained that Ghana being the Centre of the World, it is important to throw more spotlight to look for more funding and making tourism more attractive, to both domestic and international people who would want to attract and take part in Ghana’s Tourism.

“So the idea is that we want to use Golf or sports to attract domestic and international tourists “, he said

Mr Okraku Mantey said, the Golf Tournament this year is aimed at re-enforcing the agenda of the “Centre of the World “.

He, therefore, called on effective partnership with the Ministry of Roads, Ministry of Aviation, Ministry of Food, and other relative bodies to help in creating Ghana as the Centre of the World Brand a reality.

The Universal Merchant Bank being the Headline Sponsor, Mr Felix Awuku, Executive Director Operations-UMB also said, the bank believes in heritage and showcasing Ghana, and research indicates that the power of sports marketing in promoting nation brands, and ‘we aim to grow this golf initiative to promote Ghana as the desired destination in Africa.’

He then entreats Ghanaians that, it is5 time to come together as one people to ensure that, the needful is done to be able to showcase Ghana better.

BY Daniel Bampoe