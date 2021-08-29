NYUPED To Honour Dr Akoto, Others

Several individuals are to be honoured with the National Achievers of Excellence Award for their contribution to national development, at the Grand Peace Durbar to be held on October 30, 2021, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Among those to be honoured are the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The Northern Youth for Peace and Development (NYUPED) organisers of the impending ceremony yesterday paid a courtesy call on the minister in Accra to officially inform him about his nomination.

The governing board of NYUPED in collaboration with Northern Queen Mothers for Peace and Girl Child Development unanimously voted to honour the minister alongside others, at the youth congress on May 28.

“Your one-of-kind innovative leadership, foresight and cutting edge business acumen which the introduction of the novel Planting for Food and Jobs has caused a tangible transformation in the fortunes of teeming unemployed youth, and significantly increase in the country’s agriculture production, Prince Hardi Adams, Executive Director of NYUPED said in a statement.

“You have no doubt proven your mettle as a great Agriculture expert and a visionary leader, with the propensity to positively impact the collective destiny of our beloved country,” he added.

The grand Peace durbar is expected to be graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo and other dignitaries.

The seventh of its kind, the ceremony is expected to be attended by about 10,000 youth across the country.

Dr Akoto said he felt humbled for the nomination and the values of Peace and Development the organisation stood for and commended the president for bringing about peace in the North, particularly in Dagbon.

“We are grateful for the recognition for what we have done,” Dr Akoto said and added, “We are glad to see your organisation creating modules for the youth along the agriculture value chain.”

He commended the president for inspiring the PFJ for which the benefits had been felt in the north in terms of increased agricultural productivity and job creation towards poverty alleviation.

Dr Akoto said despite the achievement in socio-economic development, the country was still threatened by Bagre dam spillage, assuring that feasibility studies had been completed and work on the Pwalugu Multi-purpose dam to forestall the perennial flooding after the spillage.

The NYPD, a non-governmental organisation, was established in 2004 to campaign for peace, conflict resolution, advocacy for social justice and equitable distribution of national resources.

The Grand Peace Durbar is the flagship of the NYUPED that is used as a platform to honour individuals and organisations for their contribution to national development.