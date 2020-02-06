Hisense Supports Seniors Golf

Hisense has thrown a massive weight behind this year’s seniors golf.

This year’s 36-hole event is the 30th edition of the prestigious tournament.

And it is expected to attract seasoned golfers across the country to battle for supremacy at the Coconut Grove Golf Club, Elmina, this Saturday and Sunday.

According to Hisense, “We consider supporting sports as an opportunity to promote well-being and healthy lifestyle. We at Hisense believe health is wealth, because a healthy society guarantees high productivity.

“We believe our support will go a long way to helping our senior golfers, majority of whom are owners of businesses network and keep fit.”

At stake for golfers who will distinguish themselves are Hisense products and trophies.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum