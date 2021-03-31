Ho Airport to Receive First Commercial Flight in April

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Ho Airport which had been left unused since its completion and commissioning in 2018 will begin commercial flights in April this year (2021).

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, who made a familiarisation tour of the facility last Wednesday, March 31, 2021 confirmed that a private airline, Africa World Airlines (AWA) is ready to begin flying the Ho-Accra route by the middle of April this year.

The project, which was constructed by Amandi Holdings Limited has 1,900 metres runway, traffic control tower, 1,150 capacity passenger waiting area, an ultramodern airbus terminal and an automatic fire detection system. Communication, weather and runway fixtures has been done to facilitate safe flights.

He said the $25million dollar project had been left fallow since its completion because the country did not have a wholly owned airline which could be compelled to fly the route.

To this end, the government and the Ghana Airport Company Limited had been in talks with private airlines and other stakeholders to make the much talked about Ho airport operational.

It was therefore a huge relief when African World Airlines (AWA) took the bold decision to fly the Accra-Ho route to operationalise the airport which has all the necessary facilities for air travel.

Mr. Asiamah therefore charged the Chiefs and people of the region and Ghana as a whole to patronise the flights to make a strong case for expansion and attract other airlines to also fly the route and beyond.

He said unlike state owned airlines, private airlines are driven by profits and so if the airport is not patronised “We will come back to square one and the airport will have to close down on financial grounds.”

He also appealed to the Chiefs and people to protect the airport lands from encroachment adding that the practice may stifle plans to expand the airport in future. He therefore warned that anyone who attempts to build on airport lands anywhere in the country will have their building demolished without fear or favour.

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa noted that the operationalisation had become possible due to the collaboration and cooperation of all key stakeholders. He revealed that the company is hoping that the tourism sector will take advantage of this initiative to open up the region.

The Avafiaga of Ho, Togbe Adzi Lakle Howusu XII who spoke on behalf of the Asogli State thanked God and the gods of the land for what he described as the “long awaited opening of the airport.”

He thanked all stakeholders and President Akufo-Addo in particular for keeping his word that the Ho Airport will become operational. He was hopeful that gradually international flights to neighbouring counties will be possible. As well as other inland flights to Tamale, Kumasi and Takoradi.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa who has been on the end of consistent pressure to ensure the Airport becomes operational was excited about the development, yet appealed to tourists and investors to make good use of the airport.

