Ho Girlfriend Murder Suspect’s Docket Sent to AG for Advice

The 27-year-old footballer who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and later attempted taking his life has once again been remanded into Police custody.

The accused, Anthony Dordorye who appeared before the Ho Magistrate Court this week was remanded to reappear on May 19, 2021.

The Magistrate, Akosah Agyare-Amoanpong remanded him after the prosecution pleaded for more time to be able to present the docket to the Attorney General’s Office for advice.

In the early hours of Tuesday March 23, 2021, residents of the Freedom Hotel area in Ho woke up to the ill-fated news of Harriet Kafui Hiati’s death and Anthony Dordorye injuries.

They found Harriet lying dead in a pool of blood with a deep cut in her throat while Anthony had a deep cut in his stomach and neck in an attempted suicide.

The two who are said to have dated for over five years had been cohabiting in the home of the deceased and her mother.

The deceased’s body was deposited at the morgue of the Ho Teaching Hospital while the suspect was admitted at the hospital.

After a three-hour surgery and about a month recovery period, the suspect, Anthony was arraigned on Wednesday April 21, 2021. Coincidentally, it was the same day the deceased Harriet was laid to rest at Kpetoe.

Officials of the Ho Central Police who are in charge of the case said initial investigations pointed to murder, hence the murder charge. Nonetheless, autopsy results of the deceased are yet to be made public.

Although the mother of the deceased has declined to comment, family members are convinced that the suspect killed their daughter by slashing her throat before attempting to kill himself.

