Video: Ghanaian Lady shot dead in Miami

A Ghanaian woman believed to be in her 30s has reportedly been shot and killed in the US.

The lady in question has been identified as Rachel Maame Adwoa Amuah.

She is reported to have been shot dead around 1:20am on the seventh-floor of a high rise building on the 698 NE First Avenue on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Miami Local 10 News reporter that the police after receiving a distress call in the area found the victim severely wounded around her neck from an apparent gunshot.

Reports say she was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. She reportedly died shortly after.

A Miami Police officer named Kenia Fallat is quoted as saying “Right now, we have one person that has been detained and one possible witness that we are questioning at this time.”

By Melvin Tarlue