Ho Hosts 3-Day TradeTh Fair

The Regional Minister and Deputy Minister at one of the stands

THE VOLTA Regional Capital, Ho, successfully hosted a three-day trade, investment and cultural fair activity which began last Friday and ended on Sunday.

Chairing the opening ceremony at the Ho Sports Stadium was businessman Prince Kofi Kludgeson whose presence added colour to the high profile trade and investment programme.

Representing the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, at the occasion was Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry in charge of Trade, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency.

There was an assortment of wares on display, some indigenous to the region and others from the over 200 participants from within and without the country. Municipal and district chief executives, regional heads of departments and members of the regional security council and representatives of the Association Of Ghana Industries (AGI) all graced the colourful event.

Also present were second cycle educational and tertiary institutions and a host of non-governmental organizations.

The Regional Minister, Archibald Yao Letsa, the chief host of the programme, was all smiles for a successful event, his remarks being “together, we are committed to the development of the region through trade and investment promotion.”

By A.R. Gomda