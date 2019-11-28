NLA Launches Daywa 5/39

Kofi Osei Ameyaw, Director General, NLA

KOFI OSEI Ameyaw, director general of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has called on Ghanaians to patronize new products that his outfit, in collaboration with certain private sector players, was churning out onto the market, to aid in Ghana’s development.

Mr Ameyaw, who was speaking during the launch of Daywa 5/39, a new daily live jackpot draw which takes place at 7pm at the Brennan Hall, on Tuesday, in Accra, said lottery had a part to play in the economic development of the country and therefore, NLA would ensure that.

Joseph Prempeh, chairman of Luckweb Ghana, who expressed gratitude to the Director General of the NLA, for helping to make the launch a dream come true, said a variety of exciting lotto games would be introduced with the aim of creating jobs, transforming lives and impacting families.

“Daywa 5/39 is an exciting addition to the NLA repertoire of games which provides ease of play and high odds of winning big daily jackpots.

“The thrilling aspect of Daywa 5/39 daily jackpot is that it applies the game mechanics of the famous jackpot lotteries in Europe and the US, a true novelty in Ghana! Such jackpot games allow players to win the top prize even if they only buy a minimal-bet ticket. This means that players do not need to bet large amounts in order to stand a chance to win the top prize. Bigger bets do however increase the player’s statistical odds of winning.

He said patrons could win at least GH¢100,000 or more with two Ghana Cedis bet. And as the Jackpot grows, you may as well win 150,000, 200,000 or more. Once the Jackpot is won, it resets to 100,000, and as a daily game (except Sunday), it allows to keep your dreams alive, while standing a chance to easily win smaller prizes of two, 20 and 500 Ghana Cedis.

The Daywa 5/39 game is played very easily by dialing a short code, *446#, and selecting five numbers from 01 to 39 without repeating any of the chosen numbers, with a minimal bet amount of only two Ghana Cedis paid via mobile money across all networks, but can also be played on the convenient Daywa app.

Winnings are paid out automatically and direct into players mobile money account.