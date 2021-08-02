Ho Technical University Campus Radio Launches 25th Anniversary

Professor Benjamin Honyenuga

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Ho Technical University (HTU), Professor Benjamin Honyenuga, has launched the 25th Anniversary celebrations of Volta Premier FM, the campus radio station of the University.

The station was established in 1995 when a group of students produced a transmitter with a 200-meter radius, and in July 1996, was formally established as the first radio station in the Volta Region.

The VC said, “what began as a small dream is impacting lives and playing a pivotal role in the media landscape in Ho and the Volta Region as a whole.”

He paid tribute to all entities of the University who helped nurture the broadcasting concept, adding that the invention of the transmitter in 1995 inspired further its TVET programming.

He said the radio station remained the competition in the Volta and Oti Regions and trained some competent professionals through student volunteering programmes.

“This is a University idea working for the good of the University and it is delivering on its mandate as a vital disseminator of information,” Prof. Honyenuga said.

The VC said the University’s management was redesigning the station, incorporating it into the public affairs unit, and standardising its accounts structure while hooking it on to it’s power network for uninterrupted supply.

He said the radio would disseminate information to farmers in the Region and appealed to the National Communication Authority to permit transmission beyond the Oti Region.

Prof. Honyenuga also hinted on ongoing arrangements with the French embassy and Radio France International to provide French language education.