Public Services Commission Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions

The Public Services Commission has re-issued a circular in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic at work place to ensure the wellbeing of public officers and visitors.

“Following the President’s 26 address to the nation, the Public Services Commission hereby re-issues its earlier circular to guide all public service organizations in the management and enforcement of the COVID-19 Protocols in our efforts to ensure the safety, and wellbeing of all public officers and members of the public visiting the public service work environments”.

A statement issued in Accra said in accordance with the Executive Instrument 164, all residents in Ghana including public officers and visitors to public service organizations are mandated to wear nose masks and adhere strictly to the required hygiene protocols.

This include; keeping to social distancing norms, regular washing of hands with soap under running water, the frequent use of hand sanitizers and well ventilated working environments, it stated.

The statement said governing boards/councils and management of public service organizations were to continue to take proactive measures to prevent and manage the spread of the virus.

It urged Public Service Organizations to limit non critical face-to-face meetings, conferences and workshops.

“Where meeting and work related gatherings are necessary, alternative communication technology approaches including virtual, telephone, emails, WhatsApp among others should be considered,” the statement said.

It advised Managements to provide sanitizers, soap, running water, paper towels and proper waste disposal receptors among others to their staff and visitors in the work spaces and at all entry points at the workplace.

It called on all departmental heads to rotate officers, undertake the shift system or other hybrid work strategies to manage the number of staff within the work place environment at any given time to ensure organizational activities and productivity remain as planned and a clean environment maintained at all times.

According to the statement any worker or visitor who develops flu-like symptoms whilst in the office must be excused from the office environment and asked to immediately seek medical attention where necessary.

Staff who have had contact with individuals or members of their household, who may have been exposed to the virus, should immediately inform the office and assisted to notify the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for appropriate advice and guidance.

“Staff should be encouraged to take their annual leave”, it said.

The Commission reiterated the need to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all public officers in the performance of their duties at the workplace and in their homes.

“We will continue to count on your usual cooperation as we all work to make our workplaces safe, in delivering on our organizational mandates,” it said.

