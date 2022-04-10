Hohoe-Dodo Pepesu Road 94% Complete

The construction of 56.4 kilometres of the Hohoe–Jasikan – Dodo Pepesu road of the Eastern Corridor Road is 94 percent completed, says the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

According to the Ministry, the project which started in August 2018 is expected to be fully completed in June 2022.

The Road forms part of the Eastern Corridor Road that links the southern part of the country to the northern part and the neighbouring countries.

The project is an EPC Contract between Government of Ghana and Sinohydro Corporation Limited of China under the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA).

BY Vincent Kubi