Hohoe United Crowned Champions Of Access Bank Division One League Zone 3

Kurt Okraku presenting the trophy to the captain

HOHOE UNITED were officially crowned champions of the Access Bank Division One League Zone 3 after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Home Stars in a coronation match held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the Hohoe Sports Complex.

The match, which featured all three goals in a pulsating first half, was a fitting finale to a remarkable season for the club.

The triumph marks a historic milestone for Hohoe United, who have now secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time since their rebranding from Liberty Professionals.

This long-awaited qualification comes in their third attempt following the club’s change of ownership and relocation from the capital to Hohoe.

The entire town of Hohoe has been swept up in celebration, a testament to the deep connection between the club and the local community. Festivities are expected to continue deep into the night as the town marks this significant achievement.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku presided over the official coronation ceremony, presenting medals and the championship trophy to the jubilant team. He was joined by Executive Council member Samuel Aboabire, club owner and former Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Hon. John Peter Amewu, as well as revered traditional leader Togbega Gabusu VII and Thomas Amewu-Duglu.

Hohoe United’s promotion signals the beginning of a promising new chapter in the Premier League, one that the people of Hohoe will embrace with pride and passion.