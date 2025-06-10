Tariq Lamptey Signs One-Year Contract Extension At Brighton

Tariq Lamptey

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has agreed a one-year contract extension with the Brighton. The 24-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals.

Lamptey joined the Seagulls in 2020 from boyhood club, Chelsea. The Seagulls confirmed earlier on Monday, June 9, that the defender has agreed to a one-year deal at the club, keeping him there until June 2026.

Lamptey’s initial contract at the club was expected to expire at the end of this month, but the club and the player have now agreed to an extension.

The 24-year-old right-back made his Albion debut in 2020 after joining from Premier League rivals Chelsea, and has made 122 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing 12 assists.

“We’re delighted Tariq is staying with us. He wants to help the team achieve our targets and gives us great options in wide areas,” the club’s head coach, Fabian Hurzeler, said.

“We are looking forward to Tariq being part of our journey next season.”

