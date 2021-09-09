Hollard Wins Insurance Brand Of Year

Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo

Hollard Ghana was named Brand of the Year, 2021 at the Ghana Insurance Awards held recently in Accra.

Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Hollard Ghana, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, said “We are deeply grateful to be nationally recognised as Insurance Brand of the Year. Our purpose is to enable more people to create and secure a better future and this drives everything we do at Hollard. Considering Ghana’s low penetration of insurance and as a caring brand, we are passionate about increasing insurance awareness through unconventional partnerships and innovations. For us it’s no longer business usual.We put customers first by offering appropriate products to suit Ghanaian insurance needs.Whether we are enabling financial inclusion through digital channels like Araba Hollard, fostering a happy Team Hollard or keeping our partners and customers fulfilled by delivering as expected, our brand is approachable, real, and mindful. We choose excellence by presenting ourselves innovatively. It’s the Hollard way.”

Cynthia expressed gratitude to all who are contributing to the ongoing gains being made by the group and pledged to keep up the good work.

“Thanks to our customers, partners and Hollardites for driving our continuing impact as Ghana’s favourite insurance brand.Many thanks also to Xodus Communications Limited and the able board for this recognition,” Cynthia added.

Hollard Ghana also picked up two other awards – the Fastest Growing Life Insurance Company of the Year – Hollard Life Assurance; and Two-time Commercial Line Insurer of the Year – HollardInsurance

The group combines its deep local knowledge of the market having previously operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries across the world. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard offers various life and general insurance products including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, travel, home, and more.