Hollywood Superstar, Idris Elba Tests Positive For COVID-19

Idris Elba

Hollywood movie star, Idris Elba, has announced testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr. Elba who starred in Beast Of No Nation, a movie that shut Ghanaian, Abraham Attah, to stardom, took to Twitter to announce his coronavirus status.

He becomes one of the few celebrities to have tested positive for the virus that is causing havoc for the world.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic,” Mr Elba wrote.

BY Melvin Tarlue