NPP Clears Upper East Regional Minister To Face Kofi Adda

Paulina Tangoba

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared Upper East Regional, Paulina Tangoba Abayage to face the Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda in the impending parliamentary primaries.

The Regional Minister is challenging Kofi Adda, for the Navrongo Central Constituency seat.

They two aspirants are part of three others approved for the primaries scheduled for April 25, 2020 to select candidates who would contest the parliamentary elections in December 2020.

The five contestants, from three constituencies were vetted based on rules and regulations governing the constituency primary elections and other party certified conditions.

In a statement signed by Cletus Innocent Ayambire, Secretary of the National Parliamentary Vetting Committee in Upper East Region issued in Bolgatanga at the weekend said the Upper East deputy Regional Minister, Fusieni Adongo, and Dr John Kingsley Krugu, a UK based businessman are slugging it out for the Zebilla seat whileJoseph Dindiok Kpemka, Deputy Attorney General and incumbent MP for Tempane Constituency goes unopposed.

The statement noted that the National Vetting Committee had vetted and confirmed the candidates to contest the primaries and that had been accepted by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

It urged the committee to encourage all members in the Constituencies to support anyone who would emerge winner in order for the Party to win and retain the seats in the three Constituencies.