KBTH Suspends Elective Surgical Cases

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has suspended all elective surgical cases.

The hospital in a statement signed by Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Dr. Daniel Asare, said only emergency surgical cases will be taken care of.

“The appointment system of the Hospital shall be enforced and patients are advised that they should only come to the Out Patient Department (OPD) when it is really very necessary for you to report for care,” it said.

The hospital also noted in the statement that it has also instituted pre-triage monitoring of patients coming to the various OPD adding that all rotations and internships of students have been suspended until further notice.

It said various departmental morning meetings and all other workshops or conferences are equally suspended sine die.

It reiterated its earlier statement issued a few days ago in restriction of visits by patients’ relatives to the hospital to only two visitors while the patient is on admission.

“In case of child health only parents/guardian are permitted to visit and all visitors shall be screened,” it added.

The Hospital authorities encouraged all staff and visitors to observe the basic safety protocols which include hand washing with soap under running water, cover your mouth and nose with a flexed elbow or tissue when sneezing or coughing and avoid close contact with infected persons among others.

The measures to be implemented with immediate effect follows the directive by the President of Ghana for social distancing to forestall the potential spread of the COVID-19 as well as to the hospital’s measures to minimize overcrowding at the outpatient departments for the safety of patients and staff.

