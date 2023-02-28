Honour Christian Atsu With Monument- Ada Chiefs Appeal

President Akufo-Addo addressing Atsu’s family on Monday

The Ada Traditional Council is pleading with the government to erect a monument in honour of the late Ghanaian footballer, Christain Atsu.

The family strongly believes that, Christian Atsu’s contribution to the growth of football and humanity cannot be forgotten.

Speaking with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, the Mankralo of the Ada Traditional Area, Nene Agudey III, described Christian Atsu as a philanthropist who helped to improve the lives of many people.

“If your Excellency and the Ministry will lead in the process to ensure that there is a monumental thing done in his honour, to exemplify to all that it is good to be kind to other people in this life, we would like you to do something in honour of Christian Atsu so that it will serve as an example to all and sundry in this country,” Nene Agudey appealed.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo assured that government will offer a state-assisted burial for Christian Atsu, the former Black Stars player who perished in the Turkish earthquake.

The President explained how sad the country is devastated by the news of Atsu’s death.

“Our responsibility is to give you enough support that you need. It can never erase the loss of this brilliant man. I want the Chief of Staff…to make sure that we organise a state-assisted funeral for Christian Atsu depending on the date the family and GFA will select. Everything will be done from the point of view of the government to make sure he gets a dignified exit. That is my duty and responsibility as a president to make sure that happens,” President Akufo-Addo added.

The president also urged Atsu’s family to fast-track the burial process.

“I don’t know what your plans are, but I think that the sooner we get this unfortunate episode behind us the better for all of us… With that said, the decision as to when the funeral will take place is still up to the family as our customs demand”.

The family of Christian Atsu paid him a visit at the Jubilee House on Monday, February 27, 2023, to officially inform him of the death of the former Black Stars player.

The meeting was also attended by officials of the Ghana Football Association led by its president, Kurt Okraku.

Christian Atsu was tragically trapped under the rubble of the earthquake that hit some parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6.

Atsu’s lifeless body was recovered on February 18 and brought back to Ghana on February 19.

By Vincent Kubi